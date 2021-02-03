Dubai: Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Dubai has partnered with Tamouh Health Care LLC, to provide on-site Sinopharm vaccination for residents of the UAE free of charge, the management of the Sikh temple said on Wednesday.
In a press release, the management said the vaccination campaign would be held from 10 am to 6pm on February 6,7 and 8 in the premises of the Gurudwara in Jebel Ali.
The following numbers can be contacted via WhatsApp for appointments: 0506295702, 0566445961
Those with booked appointments are mandatorily required to carry the original and a photocopy of their Emirates ID for registration purpose. While visiting Gurdwara, it is compulsory to wear mask, gloves and maintain social distancing, the release added.
“Getting vaccinated now will help protect you and also people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. This is also an opportunity for you to serve as a role model in our community,” the management said, while urging community members to make use of the opportunity.