Gulf News and BeingShe launch Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025

The awards celebrate organisations driving innovation and leadership in sustainability
In a landmark initiative to recognise and celebrate sustainability leaders across the UAE, Gulf News and BeingShe have announced the launch of their first-ever Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025.
The awards aim to celebrate organisations driving innovation and leadership in sustainability — across sectors such as construction, healthcare, free zones, transport, fashion, tourism, technology, and finance — reflecting the UAE’s growing commitment to a greener and more resilient future.
As the UAE continues to align with global sustainability goals and prepares for the next phase of its national sustainability agenda, the Sustainability Excellence Awards serve as a timely recognition of those shaping a sustainable business culture across industries.
Aparna Bajpai, Founder and CEO of BeingShe, said: “Sustainability is not a choice — it’s a responsibility. Through these awards, we aim to honour the pioneers who are redefining success by placing sustainability at the heart of their vision. The UAE has always been a hub for innovation, and we’re proud to celebrate those leading this positive transformation.”
Tina Bhaktha, Director of Events and Special Reports at Gulf News, added: “Gulf News has long been a platform that champions progress and purpose. Partnering with BeingShe for the Sustainability Excellence Awards allows us to spotlight the organizations that are truly walking the talk — embedding sustainable practices that benefit people, the planet, and the economy.”
David George, Director, Creative Content & Design commented: “These awards reflect Gulf News’ commitment to supporting the UAE’s sustainability vision through impactful storytelling and recognition. It’s not just about acknowledging success — it’s about inspiring others to act and join the collective effort toward a sustainable future.”
The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025 feature 25 categories, encompassing a wide spectrum of industries — from Green Construction Leadership and Eco-Efficient Manufacturing to Sustainable Digital Innovation and Changemaker of the Year.
Each award category highlights companies demonstrating measurable impact, innovation, and leadership in sustainability, evaluated through key criteria such as Impact, Innovation, Leadership, Scalability, Alignment with UAE and global goals, and Transparency.
The awards reinforce the UAE’s national goals — including the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — by promoting collaboration, innovation, and environmental responsibility across business sectors.
This event builds on the ongoing partnership between Gulf News and BeingShe, which has previously championed women-led initiatives including the Excellence Awards and Emirati Women’s Day.
the event will be held on November 26 bringing together the nation’s most forward-thinking companies and changemakers under one roof.
For nominations, sponsorships, and participation details, visit: https://www.gulfnews-events.com/the-sustainability-excellence-awards-2025
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox