1. Kuwaitis will have 4-day long weekend to celebrate Islamic New Year
Ministries, institutions, agencies and government entities will be off from July 19
2. Slow car ahead? Follow these steps before overtaking
6 places where you are not allowed to overtake when driving on UAE roads
3. Islamic New Year: Oman announces Hijri New Year holiday for public, private sectors
Thursday, July 20, 2023 will be a holiday for public and private sectors
4. Man held over social media video in car showroom in UAE
Suspect accused of spreading sensationalist propaganda and public agitation
5. UAE expands Emiratisation to private sector firms with less than 50 employees
Companies, individual establishments employing 20-49 workers now included