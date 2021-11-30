Dubai: In partnership with Ariel, Tide and Bonux, UAE-based LuLu Group International successfully bagged the Guinness World Record for the largest mosaic flag made from packaged goods to commemorate the UAE’s golden jubilee.
The 73.14 m² four-coloured flag was created with 4,500 Ariel, Tide and Bonux products on Tuesday at LuLu Hypermarket’s parking lot in Al Barsha.
During the event, Ramy Tarshouby , Fabric Care vice-president at Procter and Gamble Middle East and James Varghese, LuLu Group regional director made the record-breaking announcement and received the certificate from a Guinness Book of World Records representative, a press release said.
Tarshouby, said: “Today’s humble achievement is to simply celebrate and pay tribute to a country known to shatter world records and redefine the impossible. The UAE has always supported the growth of P&G and we are forever grateful to the leaders of this nation. We wish the UAE and its people a happy 50th National Day.”
The initiative marks another milestone in the country’s long history of Guinness World Records, which currently boasts more than four hundred.
National Day offers
To celebrate the achievement, Lulu Hypermarket in Al Barsha will gift the first 50 shoppers buying Ariel, Tide and Bonux products on National Day, Thursday, December 2, a year’s supply of laundry products from P&G.
Additionally, anyone who spends Dh50 on the National Day at the same outlet will bag a free pack of Tide or Ariel Pods.
Both LuLu Group and P&G have had a prominent and longstanding presence in the UAE, during which they have contributed immensely to the development of the community.