Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare, an integrated healthcare provider in GCC and India, has announced six leading experts in healthcare and nursing as the Grand Jury for Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023, to be held in London, UK.
The Grand Jury comprises of Howard Catton — Chief Executive Officer, International Council of Nurses, Switzerland; Prof. Sheila Tlou — Co-Chairperson, Global HIV Prevention Coalition and Ex — Minister of Health & Member of Parliament — Govt. of Botswana; Prof. James Buchan — Adjunct Professor, WHO Collaborating Centre for Nursing; Dr. J Carolyn Gomes, Vice-Chair of the Strategy Committee — The Global Fund Board and Board Member of The Developing Country NGO Delegation to the GF Board; Dr. Peter Carter, an OBE awardee (Officer of the Order of the British Empire), an independent healthcare consultant and former CEO of the Royal College of Nursing; and Dr. Niti Pall -Senior Digital Advisor for AXA (EC), Board Chair of Harbr and Managing Director of Health4all advisory. Dr. Niti is a senior doctor with deep expertise in digital health innovation.
Overwhelming response
Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said: “We are extremely excited to see the overwhelming response that the initiative has received from nurses across the world. With over 52,000 registrations from over 202 countries for the second edition of the Award, it will be a daunting task for the Jury to decide the winner this year. They have started the review process and shall present the top 10 finalists soon. Post this the 10 finalists will undergo a public voting process and further assessment by the Grand Jury. The winner of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing award who will receive the US$250,000 will be announced at the award function in London on May 12 2023.”
Finalists
Aster has appointed Ernst & Young LLP (EY) as ‘Process Advisors’ for this edition. EY will review the applications based on the defined eligibility criteria, moderate shortlisting process of the entries by an independent panel of experts and present a list of shortlisted finalists to the Grand Jury. The Grand Jury will review the shortlisted applications to select the final top 10 nurses. These finalists will then undergo a public voting process and Q&A interaction with the Grand Jury for the final winner to be determined.