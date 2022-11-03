Dubai: UAE-headquartered Aster DM Healthcare on Thursday announced London as the next destination for the $250,000 worth Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023 ceremony.
The award was announced on International Nurses Day 2021 as an initiative by the group to recognise the contribution of nurses to mankind and to the healthcare community. The inaugural edition was held in Dubai on International Nurses Day in May 2022.
Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Being the largest awards for the nurses in the world, Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has been recognised and applauded by the medical fraternity and public across globe. After successfully conducting the first award function in Dubai this year, the organising committee decided to have the second edition of the award function in Europe next year.”
“London is considered the ideal venue due to many reasons including being the headquarters of the Commonwealth. We hope this will be a good tribute to the millions of nurses from many countries who have been serving the healthcare systems in various European countries like the NHS in the UK. We anticipate large participation of nurses from across the world, especially Britain.”
The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023 has started accepting registrations from nurses across the world to apply for the award by submitting nomination of their work in their preferred language - English, Mandarin, Hindi, Spanish, French, Arabic or Tagalog via the website of Aster Guardians. The deadline for the submission is November 30. Nurses can apply in one primary and up to two secondary areas of contribution, namely – Patient Care, Nursing Leadership, Nursing Education, Social or Community service and Research or Innovation. The secondary areas of contribution can be optional.