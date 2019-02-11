On the second day, the line-up of speakers is no less prolific. The opening session will be led by Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) - speaking on 'The Future of Global Water Security and Sustainability'. Other speakers in this session include His Excellency Jose Angel Gurria, Secretary General of the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) and Wang Zhigang, Special envoy of President Xi Jinping and China's Minister of Science and Technology.