Monday, Day 2
We are live from the summit, being held at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, giving you the best of what we see and hear, updated every hour on the hour.
Sunday, the official first day of the World Government Summit saw world leaders join in on the conversation surrounding innovation and development. Yesterday's highlights included sessions with IMF Chief Christine Lagarde, Saad Al-Hariri - Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic, Imran Khan - Prime Minister of Pakistan and various Nobel Prize Laureates, along with a Papal message from the Vatican.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai also attended the summit. The prestigious Best Minister award was given out yesterday to Dr Ferozuddin Feroz, Minister of Public Health of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
On the second day, the line-up of speakers is no less prolific. The opening session will be led by Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) - speaking on 'The Future of Global Water Security and Sustainability'. Other speakers in this session include His Excellency Jose Angel Gurria, Secretary General of the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) and Wang Zhigang, Special envoy of President Xi Jinping and China's Minister of Science and Technology.
Other topics up for discussion on February 11 include "The Interplay of Tech and Government", "Redesigning Medicine", "Design to Transform Government" and "What is New in News".
The guest country for the day is Costa Rica and the sessions from the country's representatives will focus on how Costa Rica is leading the way to sustainability.
A highlight for the day is a session with His Highness Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammad Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. The session will be on "The 7 Shifts Shaping Future Cities".