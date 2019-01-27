Dubai
The UAE has made great progress in gender balance through a series of initiatives and programmes implemented by several government bodies to enhance equal opportunities between men and women.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made these remarks as he honoured the winners of the gender balance index yesterday.
Shaikh Mohammad expressed his pride with the success made by Emirati women in all fields at local and regional levels. “The excellent achievements made by Emirati women demonstrates the wise vision and far-sightedness of Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed in the important role of women and their right to work and become main and effective partners in the country’s comprehensive development,” Shaikh Mohammad said.
The index covers three categories, including the best personality supporting gender balance, best federal authority supporting gender balance and the best gender balance initiative.
Shaikh Mohammad honoured Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and minister of interior, as the best personality supporting gender balance.
The Ministry of Finance has been honoured as the best federal authority supporting gender balance. Shaikh Mohammad presented the UAE Gender Balance Stamp to Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.
Also in the category of the best federal authority supporting gender balance, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority was honoured during the event. Abdullah Nasser Lootah, director-general of the authority, received the award.
Shaikh Mohammad also honoured Human Resources and Emiritisation Ministry for launching the best gender balance initiative. Nasser Thani Al Hameli, minister of human resources and Emiritisation, received the honour.
He congratulated the winners and praised their efforts and effective contributions to building a supportive work environment and culture for gender equality.
Shaikha Manal Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of the Emirates Gender Balance Council, expressed her gratitude to the UAE’s wise leadership for supporting equality between men and women with qualitative and unique initiatives.