‘The State of Madina was based on two principles — justice and welfare — and that is what I am doing in Pakistan,” he said. He said Prophet Mohammad [Peace Be Upon Him] had laid the foundations of the first welfare state on earth by upholding the rule of law and emphasised on seeking knowledge. He said China has brought its 700 million population out of poverty in 30 years. “The PTI government also believes in investing in human capital of the country to uplift common people,” he said. “Half of Pakistan’s population (of 220 million) is at poverty line while 20 per cent people are living on below poverty line. I want to eliminate poverty and help people make money on equitable basis,” he said.