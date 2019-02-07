Four Nobel Prize winners will talk about economy, peace and the future of development. They include Juan Manuel Santos, the 32nd President of Colombia who won the Nobel Peace Prize, who will talk about how to drive nations from conflict to reconciliation. The Nobel Economic Prize Laureate Daniel Kahneman, who will speak about the art and science of decision making. Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Leymah Gbowee will also hold a session on "Role of Women in Rebuilding Nations".