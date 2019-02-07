Dubai: The seventh edition of the World Government Summit, starting on Sunday, will bring together the largest gathering of leaders and heads of state, top government officials and leaders of international governments to discuss how to shape the future of the world.
The summit will bring together 4,000 high-profile officials from 140 countries, heads of state, global figures and 30 leaders of 30 international organisations, as well as more than 120 heads of leading international companies who will discuss ways to shape the future of governments.
Mohammad Abdullah Al Gargawi, Minister of the Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Chairman of the summit, said the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the Summit 2019 is to present a formula for successful nations to all world governments.
Summit Facts
- 4000 participants, including leaders and heads of states over 5 days (February 8 to 12; main sessions starting on February 10)
- 200 sessions
- 600 speakers from 140 governments
- 30 representatives from international organisations
- 120 heads of leading international companies
- 4 Noble Prize winners
Main theme: Development of human life
The main theme of the event will focus on the development of human life, in line with the summit’s approach aiming at boosting governments’ efforts to shape a better future for the planet's 7 billion inhabitants.
It will feature 200 key interactive sessions involving 600 speakers, including experts and future forecasters, who will address vital future sectors.
Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, will address participants at the summit through a video conference — a major event that highlights the globally recognised reputation the summit has attained on the global scale, and its position as a platform for all concerned about the future of governments.
Among key speakers is Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, who will highlight seven main changes that will shape future cities.
Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, will speak at the session titled ‘a Wise Drive”, while Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will address the participants at a session titled “A New Era of Human Fraternity”.
Guest countries at the summit
Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Epsy Campbell Barr, Vice-President of Costa Rica, Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, who represent the three countries, the guests of honour at the summit, will give key speeches. They will highlight success stories of their governments.
Fourth-Generation Globalisation
Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (Davos), will give a speech about the "Fourth Generation of Globalisation”. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will also be present.
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri will speak about the Lebanese, Arab and international affairs and his vision for the future of governments.
Nobel Laureates in attendance
Four Nobel Prize winners will talk about economy, peace and the future of development. They include Juan Manuel Santos, the 32nd President of Colombia who won the Nobel Peace Prize, who will talk about how to drive nations from conflict to reconciliation. The Nobel Economic Prize Laureate Daniel Kahneman, who will speak about the art and science of decision making. Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Leymah Gbowee will also hold a session on "Role of Women in Rebuilding Nations".
Paul Krugman, Professor of Economics and International Affairs who won the Nobel Prize for Economics, will be the key speaker at the session titled “The Future Prospects for Free Trade”.
The summit will address the future of global economy, and ways to harness artificial intelligence to improve human health, as well as data revolution and the future of media. It will also foresight the future of international trade and how quantum computing will change the future of the world.