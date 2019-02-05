In recent memory, over 11,000 fatalities were reported from the Ebola outbreak between 2014 and 2016, while the HIV-AIDS pandemic accounted for 36 million lives at its height towards the end of the 1980s. And in 1968, the influenza pandemic killed an estimated one million people. The size and scale of breakouts are often unpredictable, therefore the need to prepare for any eventuality in the case of a pandemic is paramount in the healthcare industry.