Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday received at the Al Naseem-Madinat Jumeirah Hotel on Sunday morning a number of heads of state, government and political and economic leaders participating in the 7th World Government Summit.
In the presence of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Shaikh Mohammad received Rick Perry, US Secretary of Energy, and the accompanying delegation and discussed with him friendship and cooperation relations on various levels especially in energy sector and its techniques.
US Secretary of Energy praised the UAE’s hosting of such a big global gathering, which brings together an elite group of global decision-makers, experts, intellectuals and researchers in order to exchange ideas and share experiences that positively affect the development of government performance and the happiness of people, especially in countries that need such development and creative ideas.
Shaikh Mohammad also received Mauritania President Mohammad Ould Abdul Aziz and the accompanying delegation and discussed with him bilateral relations and ways to boost coordination between Arab countries to achieve shared national interests.
He also received Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology of China and Special Envoy of Chinese President, who conveyed greetings and best wishes of Chinses President to the UAE leadership and people.
The Vice President also met Prime Minister of Estonia Jüri Ratas and discussed with him the possibility of boosting cooperation between the UAE and Estonia across all sectors.
Prime Minister of Estonia expressed his country's desire to benefit from the UAE's expertise and leadership in the field of artificial intelligence, pointing out to the great progress witnessed by the UAE in general and Dubai in particular in the technology sector, innovation and administrative and governmental development.
Shaikh Mohammad also received Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, who hailed the development of the World Governments Summit and the broad fame it has gained over the past seven years. He then met Saad Al Hariri, Prime Minister of Lebanon and the accompanying delegation. Shaikh Mohammad welcomed Al Hariri to the UAE and congratulated him on forming the Lebanese government, wishing his government a great successes.
On the side-lines of the World Government Summit, The Prime Minister of the UAE met met Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, who praised the UAE’s robust national economy and the steady growth witnessed by the business sector.
Lagarde also praised the successful plans for the empowerment, support and encouragement of Emirati women, so that they have become able to lead senior positions in the public and private sectors and participate in the development and implementation of programs and plans set by the UAE leadership.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid meetings were attended by Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Chairman of the World Government Summit, Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.
Meanwhile, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also received a number of leaders and senior officials participating in the Summit,
Shaikh Mohammad received Saad Al Hariri and discussed with him brotherly relations between the two countries and ways of booting them in addition to reviewing a number of issues of mutual concern.
The meeting was attended by Dr Anwar Bin Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Lebanon, and Fouad Chehab Nabih Dandan, Ambassador of Lebanon to the UAE.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan also met with Lagarde and discussed with her the possibilities of cooperation between the UAE and the IMF in addition to a number of global financial and economic issues.
The meeting was attended by Obaid Bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Dr. Sultan Bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.
Shaikh Mohammad also received Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer, discussed with him a number of aviation related areas and ways to develop existing cooperation between Airbus and UAE airlines.
He also met with David Beasley, Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme.
The meeting dealt with the development projects implemented by the World Food Programme in the areas of health, infrastructure, education and assistance to refugees and provide support to ensure that needy people receive food assistance.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed and the guests exchanged views on the importance of the World Government Summit and its role in presenting ideas, projects and specific initiatives that help governments around the world to achieve sustainable development and prosperity for peoples.