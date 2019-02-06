Abu Dhabi: The greenery and flowering plants in Abu Dhabi became witness to Pope Francis and the crowd that welcomed him during his historic pastoral visit here.
Attending mass celebrated by a Pope is indeed a once-in-a-lifetime experience; but the Abu Dhabi one was special in many ways.
The scenes at the packed Zayed Sports City stadium and the outside pitch, were a throwback to the record Manila crowd that welcomed Pope John Paul II in 1995. I’m grateful to have seen both.
The late Pope John Paul II made a call to action: “Christ, who says ‘Follow me,’ wants you to live your lives with a sense of vocation. He wants your lives to have a precise meaning and dignity.”
Here's a confession: I had not lived up to that call. But God moved, and still does, in mysterious ways in my life, despite of who I am. Or more precisely, because of who He is: Most gracious, most merciful.
Fast forward 24 years to 2019 in Abu Dhabi.
The crowd was mostly Christian expatriates, but there were also thousands of Muslims, many of them Emiratis.
At the giant "praying field", their respectful presence was comforting.
A thought hit me: We Christians live at ease, in peace and safety in the UAE, a Muslim country; I wonder if Muslims are able to live with the same ease, peace and safety in Christian-majority societies today.
What are the authorities in those nations doing to combat Islamophobia, anti-Muslim bias, unjust treatment of minorities?...
‘Choir of numerous nations’
In his homily, Pope Francis called upon his flock to be joyful witnesses. His visit's theme “Make me channel of Your peace”, harks back to the prayer of St Francis of Assisi.
Turning to the timeless Sermon on the Mount, Pope Francis opened his homily with words of joy. “Dear brothers and sisters…in the joy of meeting you, this is the word I have come to say to you: blessed!”
That’s double affirmation — joy and blessing.
Then a third one came, this time from an unlikely source: A close friend who lives in America, a Muslim, was jubilant when I told him I was at Baba Francis’s mass.
"Happy for you," my friend said, after I told him I had attended the mass.
Pope Francis, Christ’s vicar, described the people as “a choir”, giving glory to God, simply by being human, fully alive.
Going through the text of homily, these lines jumped out to me: “Let us together ask here, today, for the grace of rediscovering the attraction of following Jesus, of imitating him, of not seeking anyone else but him and his humble love. For here is the meaning of our life: In communion with him and inner love for others.”
Nothing can be more reassuring.
His call to “make me channel of Your peace”, took on a deeply personal meaning, to. It's a challenge: To curb aggression in both words and deeds, to be at peace with my lot, to bear fruit with concrete love.
That woulc include the way I relate with those around me — siblings, workmates, wife and kids. Whether it’s face-to-face or via a chat app.
The Pope's call to see things and events from the prism of the Beatitudes, to make it a roadmap for my life, is a simple, yet powerful, reminder.
His presence in Abu Dhabi, even for a few short hours, did loads to affirm his flock.
On the papal plane back to Rome, the pope said he was “impressed” by the flowers in saw on Abu Dhabi's roadsides.
May his message of joy and peace from the impressive gardens in the desert radiate to the rest of the world. Blessed indeed. We all are.