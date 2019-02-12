Last but not the least, he said, we need social wisdom: “If there is no wisdom in society it will have a great impact.” To stress on the importance of social wisdom, he gave the example of how his own grandparents used to live: “My mother’s parents used to live at the coast of Hamma. They had a few neighbours and everyone’s main livelihood was from cattle or animal based sources. Each family would consume only what needed. The surplus would be distributed to the others. This type of a social equation, preserves dignity. This cohesion made me understand the reason for the Emirati strength to this day.” He said this kind of social equation allows us to achieve sustainability, “otherwise civilizations find their demise and fall”.