Sheikh Hamdan praised the dedication of the armed forces, noting that safeguarding the nation and its achievements is a duty carried out with “honour and selflessness.” He highlighted their loyalty, discipline and advanced skills that ensure the UAE’s stability and security.

He was received by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard; and several senior officers.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the Guard’s role in enhancing coordination with other military and security bodies. He stressed the importance of further strengthening both human and technological capabilities in line with international standards.

Concluding the visit, Sheikh Hamdan commended the National Guard for its strong preparedness and its vital role in protecting communities. He said the Guard’s performance reflects the vision of the UAE leadership, continuous investment in defence systems, and the commitment of its members to excellence.

