Sheikh Hamdan visits National Guard headquarters in Abu Dhabi, hails its role in securing UAE

Sheikh Hamdan praises dedication, selflessness and advanced skills of the armed forces

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Sheikh Hamdan attended a field demonstration showcasing the Guard’s high operational readiness, modern equipment, and the professionalism of its personnel.
@DXBMediaOffice/X

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, visited the National Guard headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

He was received by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard; and several senior officers.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the dedication of the armed forces, noting that safeguarding the nation and its achievements is a duty carried out with “honour and selflessness.” He highlighted their loyalty, discipline and advanced skills that ensure the UAE’s stability and security.

Focus on readiness and capabilities

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the Guard’s role in enhancing coordination with other military and security bodies. He stressed the importance of further strengthening both human and technological capabilities in line with international standards.

Sheikh Hamdan also attended a field demonstration showcasing the Guard’s high operational readiness, modern equipment, and the professionalism of its personnel.

Praise for National Guard’s role

Concluding the visit, Sheikh Hamdan commended the National Guard for its strong preparedness and its vital role in protecting communities. He said the Guard’s performance reflects the vision of the UAE leadership, continuous investment in defence systems, and the commitment of its members to excellence.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
