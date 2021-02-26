His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed the importance of enthusiasm in developing the UAE. “We must remain enthusiastic to develop country,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

In the latest “LeadershipFlashes” shared on his Instagram account, Sheikh Mohammed made it clear that no project or idea is launched in the UAE unless he is totally convinced about it. “We must always support and follow up on the development of our country. Mohammed bin Rashid is not working alone. We have teams, we have young people who work relentlessly, we have a leadership and we have a vision. There is no project or idea launched in the UAE unless I am totally convinced with it,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Earlier, last January, Sheikh Mohammed had launched the hashtag, #LeadershipFlashes, on his Instagram account, to share part of his life and practical experiences with his followers, as well as his experiences and leadership vision. In the previous video, which was published earlier this month, Sheikh Mohammed had stressed the need to remain active and energetic.

He stressed that he wanted the people of the UAE to have a high level of physical fitness because it was strongly linked to productivity at work because lazy people can’t be productive at all.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that a physically-fit person is useful to society, while an inactive person will just get out of the race of excellence after his inactivity turns into laziness, and then he or she will become miserable.