Dubai: The 10th edition of the World Government Summit (WGS 2023) officially kicks off today, February 13, in Dubai. Held under the theme “Shaping Future Governments,” the Summit will bring together thought leaders, global experts and decision makers from around the globe to share policies, and models that are essential in shaping future governments.

There will be 220 sessions, 300 speakers and 10,000 delegates including government officials, thought leaders, celebrities and global experts. The leaders include 20 heads of state, 250 ministers, and heads of 80 international, regional and governmental organisations who will discuss pressing issues of our time.

Three-day event

Delegates arrive at the 10th edition of World Government Summit 2023 at Madinat Jumeirah.

Georgia has managed to maintain economic stability: Irkali Garibashvili

Irkali Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia, “We have been developing effective and efficient policies and achieve our vision through robust actions. Despite the grave geopolitical situation and the challenges in the region and declining over economic prospects, Georgia has managed to maintain economic stability.”

Irakli Garibashvili Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

There seems to be glimmers of hope in the horizon: Ngozi Iweala

Ngozi Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organisation, “As we come out of the pandemic, there are lots of challenges on the way. There are crises we are trying to deal with in terms of trade. We have the climate change; and while the pandemic has abated, there are still some worries. There seems to be glimmers of hope in the horizon. For trade to be more resilient in the future, supply chains needs to be less vulnerable."

Moderator Richard Quest with Ngozi Iweala Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Access to water will be a big challenge in the future: Makhtar Diop

Makhtar Diop, the Managing Director, International Finance Corporation, said, “If you think of all the technological advancements we have today and if we adopt them, we can have a better understanding of the risks we have to process.”

"We talk a lot about energy transition, however, one of the big challenges we will be facing in the near future is access to water. We need to discuss about the use of technology and AI to understand how water can be used more efficiently and in a better manner.”

Moderator Becky Anderson with Makhtar Diop Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The world is changing at a very fast pace: Klaus Schwab

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum: “The fourth Industrial Revolution will be in our minds for some years to come. World governments have an important role to keep abreast of the change. The world is changing at a very fast pace and governments need to be faster."

Mohammed Al Gergawi and Klaus Schwab

From ‘globalisation’ to a ‘multi-polar’ world: Al Gergawi

Al Gergawi: “Since our first edition in 2013, the world has changed drastically. Our reality, expectation and understanding of the future have changed. We have witnessed events that have changed the global landscape. We have seen natural disasters, a pandemic, and several geopolitical changes. We have moved from the concept of ‘globalisation’ to a ‘multi-polar’ world. The pandemic cost us millions of lives, and now we are witnessing the highest inflation and highest food prices the world has seen in years. Simultaneously, we have seen technological developments unlike ever before.”

Klaus Schwab delivers keynote address

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum delivering keynote address “The State of the World” at the 10th edition of World Government Summit 2023

Sound governments

Gergawi: Government crises are not caused by lack of resources, but due to lack of sound governance. The WGS serves as a platform to shape the future of governance.

Mohammed Al Gergawi delivers keynote address

Al Gergawi: This year marks the 10-year march of the World Government Summit

Mohammad Al Gergawi

One minute silence held for victims of the Turkey, Syria earthquake

Mohammed Al Gergawi to speak

Set to begin any moment now, Mohammed Al Gergawi, the UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit, will officially open the summit with a talk titled - ‘A Decade of Change’.

10th World Government Summit 2023 begins in Dubai

The first day of the World Government Summit, the annual forum where world leaders gather to ‘Shape Future Governments’.

Day one (February 13) at the summit got off to a buzzing star early Monday morning. While there was heavy traffic on all roads leading to Madinat Jumeirah, the official venue of the Summit, Dubai Police officers and volunteers ensured the smooth movement of vehicles and people towards the summit.

After a quick security clearance, thousands of leaders, experts, senior officials, and visitors headed into the Plenary hall to hear from the first speaker of the day: Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

