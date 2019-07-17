Indian passport holders are eligible to visa on arrival in the UAE if they already hold visas from the UK, EU and US. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: What better way to spend the holidays than enjoying quality time with family and loved ones.

With Eid Al Adha less than one month away, holiday goers are now hurrying to make their travel arrangements either abroad or right here in the UAE as part of a staycation.

For those with family and friends back home in India, visiting the UAE could be a hassle free process if they are already residency visa holders of the UK or the European Union.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has issued a reminder to residents that may wish to bring family members and friends on a visit to the UAE.

The video was uploaded on the GDRFA’s social networking sites earlier this week.

“Indian citizens holding normal passports with a residence visa from the UK and European Union countries can take an entry permit on all UAE entry points, provided the validity of the residence visa issues by the UK or European union is not less than six months,” said the GDRFA.

Indian passengers can then proceed to the Marhaba service counter to get their entry permit for a fee of Dh100 and Dh20 service charges, and continue on to the passport control.

The maximum period to stay in the UAE is 14 days and can be extended once for a renewal fee of Dh250 and Dh20 service fee is paid.

Once the extension is made, travellers can stay for an additional 28 days.