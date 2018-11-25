Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; on Sunday, attended the final round of Formula 1 2018 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.