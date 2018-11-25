His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence with Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Jean Todt, President of the Federation International Automobile; Chase Carey, Chairman & CEO of the Formula One Group; Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai (fifth from right); and Shaikh Mansour Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the final race of the 2018 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; on Sunday, attended the final round of Formula 1 2018 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.

Crown princes of Emirates, a number of Shaikhs and high-profile guests also attended the event.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid greets Lt General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior in Shams Tower. Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed greets Sayyid Khalid Bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court of Oman in Shams Tower. Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed speaks with Steve Harvey (L), at the Paddock Club at Yas Marina Circuit. Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed, Shaikh Hamdan and Shaikh Mansour stand for the UAE national anthem. Seen with Jean Todt, President of the Federation International Automobile (FIA) (R), Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of the Formula One Group (2nd R). Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ramzan Kadyrov, President of Chechnya and Mohammad Bin Salman in Shams Tower. Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid, Mohammad Bin Salman, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoon (2nd L) and other dignitaries in Shams Tower. Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mansour greets a guest at Shams Tower. Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed speaks with Princess Charlene of Monaco in Shams Tower. Image Credit: WAM

ALSO READ