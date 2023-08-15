Dubai: Emiratis aspiring to be candidates for the upcoming Federal National Council (FNC) elections in October in the UAE started registering their candidacy today at nine centres nationwide.

They have till Friday to register, with the process mainly taking place online. However, some candidate-hopefuls are registering in person.

The preliminary list of candidates will be announced on Friday, August 25, and the final list will be announced on Saturday, September 2.

The candidates are hoping to be among the 20 elected members of the FNC - the other 20 members are appointed.

The Dubai Committee for the Federal National Council (FNC), operating under the National Elections Committee, on Tuesday, started receiving candidate applications online and in-person for the fifth national elections.

Essa Mohammed Khalifa Al Mutaiwei, Chairperson of the Dubai Committee for the 2023 Federal National Council Elections, told Gulf News this marked the first time applications are being received online.

“But we are seeing many walking in to register their candidacy in person. They want to experience the positive vibes and we are doing everything we can to make their registration seamless,” he said.

Essa Mohammed Khalifa Al Mutaiwei, Chairperson of the Dubai Committee for the 2023 Federal National Council Elections Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

The in-person candidate registrations are being held at Hatta Hall at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Al Mutaiwei said he expects a high number of candidates to contest for the 2023 elections. “A key factor driving this increased interest is the heightened awareness of the importance of participating in the electoral process. This active involvement stands as a crucial pillar in achieving societal growth and fulfilling the aspirations of the Emirati community.”

Voter profile

Al Mutaiwei yesterday revealed that the total electorate count in Dubai had reached 73,574 individuals, of which females account for 55 per cent. Among this group, 46 per cent are below the age of 40, while 38 per cent fall within the age range of 40 to 60. Individuals aged 60 and above make up the remaining 16 per cent of this diverse demographic.

The chairperson all members of the electorate to activate their digital identity accounts and ensure their names are listed on the National Elections Committee’s website before proceeding to the Committee’s headquarters or submitting candidacy applications online. He emphasised the importance of complete adherence to the executive directives outlined by the National Elections Committee.