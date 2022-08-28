Dubai: On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday tweeted an animated video dedicated to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation.
“On Emirati Women’s Day, we celebrate Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, who set a good role model for Emirati women. Thanks to her relentless and decades-long efforts, Emirati women have been achieving great success over the past 50 years,” a quote of Sheikh Mohammed reads at the end of the short clip.