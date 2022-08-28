Abu Dhabi: Today, on Emirati Women’s Day, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to Twitter to laud the women of the country.
“Women in the UAE have always played a crucial role in our nation’s journey. On Emirati Women’s Day, we extend our gratitude to the women of the UAE for their exceptional achievements in a wide range of fields and unflinching dedication to the progress of our society and country,” he tweeted.
Two days ago, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had also praised the achievements of Emirati women, honouring them as “the soul and spirit of the country”.