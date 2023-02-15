Watch: World Government Summit 2023 Day 3 in Dubai

It’s the third and final day of the World Government Summit 2023 today, with thought leaders, global experts and decision makers from around the world set for another round of stimulating sessions to discuss ideas and strategies for a better future through international cooperation. Stay tuned for the much-awaited dialogue between UAE Minister for Cabinet Affairs and World Government Summit Chairman Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi and Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter and Founder, CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX —and other thought-provoking conversations.

Follow our live coverage of Day 3 of the region’s biggest gathering of leaders.

09:47AM



Government need to act with impact

The theme of this summit shaping future governments is therefore especially timely, current and future governments need to balance complex goals, according to David Malpass, President, World Bank Group. For example, on energy, on the one hand, they need to provide reliable and affordable electricity to their people. On the other hand, they need to find that low carbon growth pass and provide a just transition for society to fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

09:44AM



Shifting focus from Tesla to Twitter

Tesla went through some very difficult times where it was on the ragged edge of survival and if I didn't give it everything I got, the company could have easily gone bankrupt, said Musk. “It was really on the verge of bankruptcy for quite a while.”

“I don't mean to suggest complacency at this point, but you know it does require much less work to operate Tesla now versus say in the 2017 to 2019 timeframe,” he added. “It's not at multiple risks of supply. It's achieved economies of scale that make it you know, not on the ragged edge of survival.”

09:40AM



The education model must change

“If you teach to the problem and then say and then you understand, then you establish the relevance of the tools, then you're it's actually much easier to remember mathematics and physics because they help explain how the world works,” said Musk. “As opposed to teaching them without explaining why and simply teaching them it's like instead of having teaching to the problem teaching, currently people teach you the tool.”

“It would be like having a course on screwdrivers or a course on wrenches.”

09:35AM



AI comes with great danger

That is AI, it's both positive and negative. It has great promise and great capability. But also with that comes great danger. I mean, you look at say a nuclear, you know, just the discovery of a sort of nuclear physics. You had nuclear power generation, but also nuclear bombs.

09:30AM



Critical thinking is something that should be taught to children at a relatively young age - Elon Musk | CEO, Twitter and Founder, CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX

09:26AM



Twitter to get a new CEO by the end of this year

Musk confirmed that Twitter will get a new CEO by the end of this year. “I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place, and the product roadmap is clearly laid out,” said Musk. “So I don't know I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year.”

09:20AM



Musk encourages businesses and policy makers to speak authentically

And I think it's good for people to speak in their voice as opposed to how they think they should speak, said the CEO of Twitter. “I think that's the way to do it is to actually do the tweets yourself. And, and convey the message that you want to directly.”

09:16AM



Reputational value - Twitter verification

I think we are trying to have as many organizations and people and institutions verified as being legitimately those people in organizations is important, said Musk.

He addressed the gathering virtually.

09:14AM



X App - The source of truth

I have a long-term vision of something called x.com from back way back in the day which is an everything app where it's just maximally useful. It does you know, payments, and be as useful as possible as entertaining as possible and also to be like, a source of truth, like if you want to find out what's going on and what's really going on

09:12AM



09:10AM



Twitter it's certainly quite the roller coaster

Why did Elon acquire Twitter?

I thought about creating something from scratch, but I thought Twitter would perhaps accelerate progress versus creating something from scratch by three to five years.

And I think we are seeing just tremendous technology acceleration that, you know, three to five years is actually worth a lot.

08:50AM



'For me, it's about how simple it makes my life'

“For me, unicorns are not about their valuation being north of a billion dollars. For me, it's about how simple it makes my life. I can order food I can order groceries with a click of a button. Unicorns obviously play a critical role in creating jobs, spearheading innovation, and inspiring entrepreneurs to turn their daring ideas into successful ventures and sometimes to get back while being an entrepreneur may be more accessible and achievable than ever before, successfully scaling a startup and achieving unicorn status requires resources requires opportunity requires governance, and ecosystems.

08:43AM



There are 1200 unicorns in the world today: Hadi Badri

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Economic Development Department at Department of Economy and Tourism: “One estimate is that there are 1200 unicorns in the world today across 50 countries. Yet, it is widely believed that the first unicorns emerged in 2010. So basically, not so long ago. By 2021, there were 130 new unicorns every quarter, and in that year, the number of unicorns doubled.

And for those that are able to achieve that accolade, they seem to be doing it sooner and sooner from establishment. This is thanks to AI, new digital business models. And in some markets, something as simple as internet and smartphone penetration.”

08:35AM



Delegates arrive for final day of WGS 2023