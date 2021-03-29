Dubai: Residents can now easily and securely refund Dubai Municipality fees and fines, even when they are inside or outside the UAE, through the online system E-Refund, the civic authority has tweeted on Monday.
There are only three steps to follow: First, submit the application through refundfees.dm.gov.ae. Second, enter the payment receipt number, and third, enter the bank account number and other details along with the supporting documents in the system.
“All customers inside and outside the country can now refund #DubaiMunicipality’s fees and fines easily and securely with E-Refund on fees and fines. You can monitor the application status as well as the stages of completion. For more, visit https://refundfees.dm.gov.ae,” DM tweeted.