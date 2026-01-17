Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up as UAE observes ‘Day of Resolve’

The flypast will be visible at several public locations, including the Flag Pole area in Abu Dhabi, JBR Beach in Dubai, Al Buhaira Corniche in Sharjah, Ajman Beach, the Flag Pole area in Umm Al Quwain, Corniche Al Qawasim in Ras Al Khaimah, and Umbrella Beach in Fujairah. Timings vary by location, with helicopters generally preceding the fighter jets by several minutes.