The poetry is born out of love for His Highness Sheikh Khalifa,

Though he is gone, his memory will live on in our hearts,

Sheikh Khalifa is the pinnacle of glory and his honour will remain,

Words of poetry are especially fitting,

His generosity reached across the world, inspiring poetry and song in his name,

From east to west, he was appreciated by all,

It became the source and the home of peace,

He was the leader of progress and hope,

And the greatest example is the Hope Probe,

Through education, Sheikh Khalifa built glorious foundations for his country,

A country reaching new heights through enduring determination,

Sheikh Khalifa was courageous and his achievements are the evidence,

Because he came from a long line of strong and accomplished ancestors,

And his people lived in peace and harmony,

He led with justice and equality,

And when he departed, we prayed to Allah to grant him the highest ranks of Heaven,

We pray for rainfall to bless his grave,

He departed and yet his love remains, running through our veins,

The night took him, but his teachings will always be engraved in our hearts.