President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has shared a heartfelt tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the country marked the end of 40 days of mourning his death.
“As a nation, we continue to be inspired by the life and example of the late Khalifa bin Zayed, who will forever remain an enduring symbol of generosity, goodwill and humanitarianism. May his soul rest in peace,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.
He posted the message alongside a video honouring Sheikh Khalifa.
In the video, Sheikh Mohamed highlights Sheikh Khalifa’s achievements while narrating a poem hailing his leadership.
Excerpts from the video:
The poetry is born out of love for His Highness Sheikh Khalifa,
Though he is gone, his memory will live on in our hearts,
Sheikh Khalifa is the pinnacle of glory and his honour will remain,
Words of poetry are especially fitting,
His generosity reached across the world, inspiring poetry and song in his name,
From east to west, he was appreciated by all,
It became the source and the home of peace,
He was the leader of progress and hope,
And the greatest example is the Hope Probe,
Through education, Sheikh Khalifa built glorious foundations for his country,
A country reaching new heights through enduring determination,
Sheikh Khalifa was courageous and his achievements are the evidence,
Because he came from a long line of strong and accomplished ancestors,
And his people lived in peace and harmony,
He led with justice and equality,
And when he departed, we prayed to Allah to grant him the highest ranks of Heaven,
We pray for rainfall to bless his grave,
He departed and yet his love remains, running through our veins,
The night took him, but his teachings will always be engraved in our hearts.
On Wednesday, the UAE raised its flags announcing the end of the official 40-day mourning period for the late Sheikh Khalifa.
Over 40 days, a myriad of world leaders, state officials and dignitaries flocked to the UAE to offer their condolences, as the country’s embassies abroad continued to receive official delegations of mourners.
The sombre mood observed worldwide for the passing of Sheikh Khalifa on May 13, 2022, reflected the eminent stature the late president enjoyed worldwide thanks to his proactive role in supporting international stability and peace. He will remain a beacon for generations after he left an indelible legacy full of giving and achievements across various development and humanitarian fields.
Sheikh Khalifa was the UAE’s second president after the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected President by the Federal Supreme Council last month.