New direction: Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan and other dignitaries at the opening of the Shams concentrated solar power plant.
People’s man: Shaikh Khalifa receives Eid Al Adha greetings from a person with special needs in Abu Dhabi in 2007.
Good governance: Shaikh Khalifa tours the Western Region in 2009. He was an active supporter of development in the remote rural areas of Abu Dhabi.
Shaikh Khalifa is briefed about the progress of work on the Lulu Island project.
Infrastructure push: Shaikh Khalifa is briefed about a model of projects for health care facilities planned to replace the Al Mafraq and Al Ain hospitals in 2009. Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed (right) is present.
Shaikh Khalifa receives citizens from several parts of the Western Region in an Open Door programme held in 2005 to meet Emiratis and find solutions to their problems.
