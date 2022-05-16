1 of 9
The international diplomatic community continues to reach out to UAE envoys and embassies to condole the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Above: British ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis writes in a book of condolences at the UAE Embassy in Kuwait City on May 14, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar also signed the condolence book at the Embassy of United Arab Emirates in New Delhi extending India’s deepest condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Image Credit: twitter/ Dr. S. Jaishankar
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed al-Sabah writes in a book of condolences at the UAE Embassy in Kuwait City on May 14, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday visited the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and offered heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Image Credit: twitter/@uaeembassyisb
Badr Al Awadi, Ambassador of Kuwait to Seoul and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps for Arab Countries in the Republic of Korea, offered condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Seoul, South Korea.
Image Credit: twitter/@UAEEmbassyROK
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Park Jin visited the UAE Embassy in the Republic of Korea to condole the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Image Credit: @UAEEmbassyROK
The UAE Embassy in Argentina received a number of ambassadors of sister Arab countries, accredited diplomats and a number of dignitaries, to offer their condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Image Credit: Twitter/ @UAEEmbassyBA
Hend Al Otaiba, UAE's ambassador to France, received at the UAE Embassy in Paris those who came to offer their condolences to the leaders and people of the UAE on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Image Credit: Twitter/ @UAEEmbassyParis
UAE Ambassador to Poland Dr Iman Al Salami received dignitaries and accepted condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Image Credit: twitter/@UAEEmbassyWAR