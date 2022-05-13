1 of 7
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi attends funeral prayers for Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed The First mosque. Seen with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.
Image Credit: WAM
Funeral prayers for Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed The First mosque
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, attend the burial of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, at Al Bateen cemetery.
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs (C) and Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Executive Council Member (L), attend the burial of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Al Bateen cemetery.
Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi (2nd R) attends the burial of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, at Al Bateen cemetery. Seen with HE Dr Mohamed Matar Salem bin Abid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the UAE General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (R).
Image Credit: WAM
Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, attend the burial of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, at Al Bateen cemetery.
Image Credit: WAM
UAE Honor Guard pallbearers participate in the funeral prayer for His Highness President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed The First mosque.
Image Credit: WAM