Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday received a telephone call from US President Joe Biden.
President Biden expressed his thanks and appreciation for the UAE’s support in the evacuation of American diplomats and nationals from Afghanistan, as well as citizens of friendly countries, and Afghans who hold visas for these countries.
The US President said: “We highly appreciate the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to facilitate the safe transit of American citizens, embassy employees, and foreigners who have been evacuated from Kabul to third countries. This action embodies the strong and enduring partnership between the UAE and the United States.”
Sheikh Mohamed and the US President also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern, stressing the importance of working together to face challenges.