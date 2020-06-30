Abu Dhabi: The 16th Liwa Date Festival will be held from July 17 to 23, with expanded prizes over Dh8 million and four new awards, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Tuesday.
The festival, which will be held following the directives His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, will celebrate the UAE’s culture and heritage and support local agriculture.
The event will be closed to visitors and activities will be limited. Comprehensive measures will be in in place to protect the health of participants, including COVID-19 tests and special procedures to ensure physical distancing.