Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Federal Public Prosecution warned the public against publishing any information for the purposes of trafficking in or promoting narcotic drugs.
The Public Prosecution posted a video on its social media accounts as part of its ongoing efforts to support competent bodies in the fight against the scourge of drugs abuse by increasing the public awareness about the dangers of this crime.
"Eliminating this plague will not only protect our young people but will also enhance the sense of safety and stability of our community, the Public Prosecution said.
The Public Prosecution referred to the UAE law, including Federal Law No. 14 of 1995 and its amendments that criminalised the possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for the purposes of trafficking or promoting, considering it as an offence whose punishment may reach a death penalty.
It also emphasised that Federal Law No. 5 of 2012 on Combating Cybercrimes has addressed the crime of publishing information for trafficking in, or promoting narcotics via information technology means.
According to article 36, the law stipulates that whoever establishes, manages or runs a website or publishes information on internet or any information technology means for trafficking in or promoting narcotics or psychotropic substances and the like or the manner for their use or facilitates such dealing in instances other than those permitted by the law shall be punished by temporary imprisonment and a fine not less than Dh500,000 and no more than Dh1 million or either of these two penalties.