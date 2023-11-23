Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has announced that the official holiday for employees of government entities in Dubai will begin on Saturday, December 2, and extend until Monday, December 4, 2023. Work will resume on Tuesday, December 5.
The remote work system will be implemented on Friday, December 1, 2023, except for the jobs that require presence at the workplace.
Earlier today, the UAE Cabinet announced the National Day holiday for the federal government from December 2 to 4, 2023. The Federal Government employees to resume work on Tuesday, December 5. Friday, December 1 will be a remote working day for employees of ministries and federal entities, excluding jobs that require physical presence at the workplace.
Two days holidays for private sector
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that private sector employees in the UAE will get two official holidays on the occasion of UAE Union Day.
52nd UAE Union Day ceremony
The Organising Committee in anticipation of the 52nd UAE Union Day has unveiled details of the official ceremony set for December 2. Situated at Expo City, Dubai, the official ceremony weaves an inspiring narrative of unity and collective action as it highlights the UAE’s sustainability journey from its union in 1971 to the present day