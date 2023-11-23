As the UAE celebrates its 52nd Union Day, Raffles the Palm takes centre stage, blending the artistry of the ages with Dubai's dynamic social tapestry. This haven for seasoned travellers presents the perfect backdrop for serene retreats, including a variety of dining options and ultimate holiday experiences meticulously crafted for adults and children alike. Guests are encouraged to revel in the weekend festivities with friends and family, savouring delightful drinks and exquisite dining while relishing a plethora of benefits throughout their stay.
Raffles Winter Escape unfolds like a captivating retreat for those yearning for a momentary escape from the urban hustle, promising an enchanting experience beyond the ordinary. Guests can enjoy a lavish escape with a 15 per cent saving on exquisite chambers when staying for three nights or more. An extra 10 per cent discount will be given to guests who sign up for ALL Loyalty Programme, embracing the grandeur of accommodations like the 220-sq-m Premier Jacuzzi Suite, the four-bedroom Raffles Royal Villa, Raffles Imperial Villa, and exclusive Presidential Suites. A dedicated Raffles butler and access to the prestigious Raffles Club Lounge where daily breakfast, light lunch, afternoon tea and evening cocktails are served, ensure an unparalleled stay.
For connoisseurs of afternoon tea rituals, Blüthner Hall, the palace's majestic lobby lounge, introduces a carefully crafted afternoon tea tailored for this special occasion. An array of the finest brews awaits, artfully crafted by a skilled tea master right on the premises. The set menu boasts culinary delights such as falafel on sesame bun, hummus and date sandwich, duo muhammara sandwich, baba ganoush and grilled halloumi ciabatta, and lobster roll zaatar. Then comes a selection of Arabian delicacies, treats fit for royalty, including luqaimat, mahalabia, Umm Ali, osh el bulbul, dates mamool, and warbat kashta. The Afternoon Tea experience is priced at Dh220 per person and Dh425 per couple.
Raffles The Palm is welcoming back ArtFem, the UAE’s most-loved sip and paint experience, for an enchanting Paint&Picnic experience set to take place in the palace’s lush gardens on December 2 between 2pm-5pm. As part of the experience, guests will receive all the materials needed to create their masterpiece and, simultaneously, can indulge in delightful afternoon tea delicacies. Curated by Blüthner Hall’s talented pastry team, guests can indulge in the lobby lounge’s delectable salty and sweet plates, including foie gras mousse profiterole, prawn avocado with osteria caviar, Scottish smoked salmon bagels or raspberry swill rolls, meringue with yuzu cream and jelly, and vanilla choux puff and cherry. Priced at Dh399 per person and Dh699 per couple, guests are invited to unleash their inner artist and enjoy the fabulous afternoon with a guided painting workshop in the serene lawns of Raffles The Palm Dubai.
For bookings and reservations, call 04 248 8888 or visit Rafflesthepalmdubai.com