Ajman: Ajman Civil Defence teams, in cooperation with Ajman Police, put out a major fire that broke out in the early hours here today. Ten diesel trucks and trailers belonging to two fuel companies in Al Jurf Industrial Area 2 were damaged in the blaze. There were no reports of any casualties.
Colonel Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, Director General of Ajman Civil Defence, said that the firefighting teams from the Al Jurf centre dealt with the incident, in cooperation with Ajman Police. They prevented the fire from spreading to the adjacent areas. Firefighters also evacuated people to safety, without reports of any injuries.
Col Al Zaabi added that the incident was reported at 1.40am and firefighters brought the fire under control within an hour. Investigations are currently under way to determine the cause of the fire.
Col Al Zaabi urged owners of facilities the necessity of adhering to the conditions of fire prevention, and taking all fire safety measures in order to preserve the safety of lives and property.