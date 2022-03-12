Dubai: The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai has vowed to extend “immediate assistance” to Filipino nationals affected in the fire at a residential building in Al Barsha 1, behind Mall of the Emirates, on Friday.
Renato N. Duenas, Jr, Philippine Consul-General in Dubai, told Gulf News today: “The PCG is currently coordinating with local authorities so that we can extend some immediate assistance to those affected in a recent fire in Al Barsha,” he said.
No injuries or deaths were reported in the fire, according to Dubai Civil Defence, and the flames were doused within 14 minutes after firefighters reached the spot following an emergency call.
Gulf News spoke to several Filipinos affected by the fire. The affected residents said the authorities assisted them in finding temporary shelters.
Hotline numbers
According to Duenas, Filipinos affected in the fire can call the PCG hotline numbers. He said: “We understand they (fire victims) are now staying at a government facility and we will visit them to check on their condition. Meanwhile, they may call or message us on our Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) hotline numbers +971 56 501 5755 and +971 56 501 5756,” he added.
He further said: “As for the replacement of their passports damaged or lost in the fire, they may come to the consulate even without an appointment. For those whose passports were lost or totally destroyed, they must bring a police report. For others, no police report is required.”