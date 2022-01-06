Abu Dhabi: Federal government employees who live far from their workplaces will be given priority for remote work on Fridays, the Federal Authority for Human Resources (FAHR) said.
The authority today set out a number of conditions that will enable some federal government employees flexibility to work remotely on Fridays. A circular has accordingly been sent out to ministries and federal entities, the authority said in a social media alert.
Here are the various conditions that federal government departments and their employees must meet in order to enable flexibility and remote working for some employees on Fridays:
— The job and the incumbent must fulfil the conditions and controls of remote working and the federal government.
— The federal entity must select the appropriate jobs for working remotely, through coordination with the Federal Authority and Government Human Resources.
— Getting the employee’s acceptance through his/her line manager regarding working remotely on Fridays, in coordination with the department director and the HR department in the workplace.
— Having sufficient number of employees at the federal entity’s headquarters to ensure the continuity of providing services to customers, with the number of employees working from office not less than 70 per cent of the total employees.
Read more
- More job opportunities to open up for Emiratis, Sharjah Ruler says
- Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group sets up company to oversee all its 40+ staff accommodation zones
- Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre commemorates King Faisal International Prize for Service to Islam
- UAE sets ‘Stronger United’ commitments for its term on UN Security Council
— Priority should be given to employees whose workplaces are far from their places of residence to work remotely.
The remote working conditions follow the UAE’s switch to a 4.5-day workweek from this month onwards.