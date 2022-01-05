Sharjah: Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre in Sharjah is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the prestigious King Faisal International Prize for Service to Islam that was conferred on His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in 2002, as part of its project of the month.
The 24th King Faisal International Prize for Service to Islam had been conferred on Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi in 2002, recognising and appreciating his monumental efforts in establishing networks of educational institutions and health infrastructure projects around the world.
Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Aviation of Saudi Arabia, had honoured the Ruler of Sharjah in a grand ceremony that was held at the then headquarters of the Faisal Charitable Foundation in Riyadh, urging the whole world to draw inspiration from the values of Islamic civilisation that celebrate excellence in science, honour scholars and pursuit of knowledge and value culture and urbanisation.
Dr Sheikh Sultan in his speech, during the award ceremony, underlined the importance of remaining loyal to the values and principles that were derived from true faith, stressing that all our efforts ought to be purely for the sake of God Almighty. He thanked the leadership in Saudi Arabia and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the prestigious honour conferred on him, wishing them success in all their endeavours for what is good and righteous.