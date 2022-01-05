The UAE's recently announced commitments for its UN Security Council term include securing peace and advancing inclusion, among other plans Image Credit: WAM

New York: The UAE has announced its ‘Stronger United’ commitments for its term on the United Nations Security Council from 2022 to 2023. The commitments, which include securing peace, advancing inclusion, building resilience, and spurring innovation, will guide the UAE’s engagement with the Security Council and UN member states throughout its term.

Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, said: “The UAE’s conduct on the UN Security Council will reflect who we are as a country and a people – tolerant, inclusive, and bound by the belief that we are stronger united.”

She added: “Diplomacy is about dialogue, seeking out diverse views, and charting a path towards consensus. We will seek a convergence of views and a unified Council voice so that its decisions are met with the broadest possible support. We look forward to working with our colleagues on the Council – and the wider UN membership – to build bridges, strengthen multilateralism, and deliver on the Council’s mandate.”

As an elected member of the Security Council, the UAE is committed to identifying areas of convergence among members to better deliver on the Council’s mandate. The UAE will also serve not only as an Arab voice on the Council, but also as a voice for the wider membership of the UN. That commitment includes enhanced cooperation with regional organisations such as the League of Arab States and the African Union.

Addressing issues

The UAE has also promised to champion cross-cutting issues on the Security Council, including women, peace and security; climate change; and the use of technology to promote peace. The UAE will also address a range of other issues on the Council, including counterterrorism and COVID-19 response and recovery.