Abu Dhabi: Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, on Sunday received Asma Al Assad, wife of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, at Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikha Fatima expressed her condolences to Asma Al Assad, the Syrian people and the families of earthquake victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Sheikha Fatima and Asma Al Assad discussed opportunities and ways to expand cooperation in family and childhood-related areas and women’s empowerment.
The Syrian first lady praised Sheikha Fatima’s efforts in supporting and empowering women, her attention to children’s issues and enhancing the role of the family in promoting social coherence and stability. She lauded the UAE’s support to Syrians in the aftermath of the earthquake there and its emergency response in sending rescue teams and treating a number of injured people in the UAE’s hospitals.
Sheikha Fatima also hosted a banquet in honour of Asma Al Assad and her delegation.
The meeting and the luncheon were attended by several Sheikhas and the accompanying delegation of the wife of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic.