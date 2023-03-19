Abu Dhabi: UAE is in favour of Syria of returning to its place and role in the Arab world, Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stated on Sunday.
Tweeting on the occasion of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad visiting the UAE and being received by Sheikh Mohamed, Dr Gargash said: “The UAE has taken a clear stance on the importance of Syria returning to the Arab fold and activating its Arab role. This position was emphasised by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during his meeting with President Bashar Al Assad. After over a decade of war, violence, and destruction, it is imperative to enhance cooperation and solidarity among Arab nations to ensure the stability and prosperity of the region.”
Broader approach
He further stated that the UAE’s approach and efforts towards Syria are rooted in a comprehensive vision and a broader approach to bolster Arab and regional stability, and overcome the challenges of the past decade, marked by years of confrontation and chaos. The events of the past have highlighted the need for the Arab world to address its issues and crises without undue interference from regional and international actors.