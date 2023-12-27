Dubai: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Law No. 26 of 2023 pertaining to The Executive Council (TEC) of Dubai.

The Law highlights the TEC’s objectives, which include implementing the leadership’s vision to foster a thriving society, addressing the needs of citizens, ensuring a good standard of living, boosting and securing the involvement of citizens in key sectors, promoting sustainability and the well-being of the community, and actively contributing to safeguarding the security and stability of citizens, residents, as well as visitors to the emirate.

According to the law, The Council also seeks to enhance Dubai’s standing among leading cities of the world and advancing its position on global competitiveness indices across diverse spheres. The Council also aims to accelerate the emirate’s economic progress, ensure its sustainable growth, foster a supportive environment for various initiatives, and enhance Dubai’s preparedness for the future, while further enhancing its capability to address challenges and navigate changes in various domains.

The Law also defines The Council’s responsibilities including assisting the Ruler of Dubai in managing the strategic affairs entrusted to The Council, endorsing public policies of the emirate covering various strategic sectors, defining Dubai’s priorities and future trends, and overseeing the implementation of strategic plans and submitting them to the Ruler for approval.

Others responsibilities of The Council include approving strategic plans and policies, ensuring the continuous improvement of government performance, introducing plans and programmes that further boost Dubai’s distinguished global reputation, tracking the progress of projects and initiatives approved by the Dubai Government, and approving the creation or revamp of government entities before submitting proposals to the Ruler of Dubai for final approval, in addition to improving the legislative and regulative frameworks of the emirate among others.

The new law also outlines the process for appointing the Chairman of The Executive Council, stipulating that it is to be carried out via a decree issued by His Highness the Ruler of the Emirate. Additionally, the law defines the responsibilities of the Council’s Chairman, detailing the selection processes for Vice Chairpersons, the Secretary General of The Council, and its members. Moreover, it specifies the duties of the Chairman, Vice Chairpersons, and members of the Council.

Strategic affairs

Law No. 26 of 2023 also forms the ‘Strategic Affairs Council’ as an affiliate of The Executive Council. The law also sets out responsibilities of the Strategic Affairs Council including the approval of public policies for the emirate of Dubai in various strategic fields. It also authorises the Strategic Affairs Council to submit these policies to The Executive Council for approval, besides reviewing the Dubai Strategic Plan, and presenting it to The Executive Council for approval.

The Strategic Affairs Council is also tasked with reviewing and approving plans aimed at developing and improving overall government performance. This involves raising performance standards across diverse strategic sectors, monitoring relevant global competitiveness indicators for the emirate of Dubai, and presenting essential plans to enhance the emirate’s global standing to The Executive Council for approval, among other roles.

Law No. 26 of 2023 also outlines the authority of the President of the Strategic Affairs Council as well as the operational processes for both The Executive Council of Dubai and the Strategic Affairs Council.

General Secretariat

The Law also stipulates the establishment of a General Secretariat for The Executive Council comprising of a Secretary General and one or more deputies, alongside a team of experienced and specialised staff with varied expertise. The Law clearly outlines the competencies and authority of the General Secretariat, empowering it to provide support and assistance to The Executive Council, the Strategic Affairs Council, as well as any councils, committees or working groups formed by them to aid their decision-making process.

The Law also sets out the tasks and responsibilities of the General Secretariat in supporting The Executive Council and the Strategic Affairs Council within the context of approving public policies and decision-making, or strategic approaches of Dubai, as well as leading the preparation and updates of the Dubai Strategic Plan, among others.

The General Secretariat is also tasked with offering insights on federal and local legislative projects forwarded by pertinent government entities. This is to ensure their complete alignment with adopted strategies and policies.

Furthermore, the General Secretariat will also present an annual report to both The Executive Council and the Strategic Affairs Council, detailing the outcomes of the Dubai Strategic Plan. It will also oversee programmes dedicated to excellence and leadership in government operations while actively contributing to the enhancement of government performance, among others.

The General Secretariat’s responsibilities shall also include the preparation and evaluation of the comprehensive government structure, incorporating the operational mechanisms of the government. This role entails suggesting essential amendments to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the government in accordance with principles of sound governance, among other tasks.

Law No. 26 of 2023 outlines the process for appointing the Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, which is to be carried out through a decree issued by His Highness the Ruler of the Emirate upon the recommendation of the Chairman of The Executive Council. The Law also sets competencies of the Secretary-General of the Council.

The Chairman of The Executive Council will issue the necessary decision to implement the Law, which replaces Law No. 3 of 2003 pertaining to the creation of The Executive Council. Additionally, the new Law also annuls The Executive Council Resolution No. 40 of 2015 pertaining to the responsibilities of the General Secretariat of TEC, and The Executive Council Resolution No. 66 of 2017 pertaining to the formation of The Strategic Affairs Council as part of TEC. The Law annuls any other legislations that may contradict it.

Decisions and regulations implemented under Law No. 3 of 2003, Executive Council Resolution No. 40 of 2015, and Executive Council Resolution No. (66) of 2017 will remain in effect until new decisions and regulations are issued to replace them.