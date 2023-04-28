Dubai: In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. 21 of 2023, appointing Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
Decree No. 21 of 2023 annuls Decree No. 5 of 2008. The new Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
Both deputies will exercise the powers entrusted to them by Sheikh Mohammed, allowing for the effective governance and continued development of Dubai under their leadership.