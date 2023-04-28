Leading Dubai’s strategic projects

Sheikh Maktoum was entrusted with strategic leadership roles for Dubai from a young age. In March 2002, he was appointed as the Chairman of Dubai’s TECOM Group, an ambitious initiative launched by the Dubai Ruler to create diverse industry clusters to support the growth of the knowledge-based economy. Since then, he has steered a diverse set of mega development projects worth billions of dollars. In June 2009, at the age of 26, Sheikh Maktoum was named the President of the Dubai International Financial Centre, a role in which he went on to lead the emirate’s development into one of the world’s 10 highest ranked financial centres.

In August 2008, Sheikh Maktoum was named as First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Strategic Affairs Council established in December 2017, a role in which he leads the development of strategic policy initiatives to enhance Dubai’s government excellence.

In May 2021, Sheikh Maktoum was named the Chairman of the Court of His Highness Ruler of Dubai. Sheikh Maktoum is also the Chairman of the Dubai Development Authority, which sets global standards for urban planning, real estate development, and municipal and business services.

As Chairman of the Board of the Dubai Judicial Council and the Supreme Legislation Committee, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed has guided the development of the emirate’s judicial system to provide the highest levels of security and trust for the Dubai community as well as businesses and foreign investors.

Steering a new phase of growth

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed is the Chairman of Dubai’s Securities and Exchange Higher Committee which is implementing a strategic plan to double the size of the emirate’s financial markets and list ten major government and semi-government companies in the Dubai Financial Market. He is also the Chairman of the Federal Tax Authority Board of Directors and Vice Chairman of the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

In mid-November 2021, His Highness launched the Dh1 billion Dubai Future District Fund to support high-tech companies and encourage them to list on securities exchanges. The initiative aims to increase startup investments in Dubai from Dh1.5 billion to AED4 billion in five years.

Education

Sheikh Maktoum completed his high school education at the Rashid Private School, Dubai and graduated from the American University in Dubai with a Bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2006. He has attended numerous training courses at the Dubai School of Government and Harvard University in the US.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Currently, Sheikh Ahmed is also the Chairman of the Dubai Media Council and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee. He has also served as the Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation for the last 14 years.

Enhancing the media sector

In 2022, Sheikh Mohammed mandated Sheikh Ahmed to steer new initiatives to develop Dubai’s media sector and enhance its status as a regional and global media hub. Under Sheikh Ahmed's Chairmanship, the Dubai Media Council is spearheading a new integrated strategy to accelerate media industry growth and raise its contribution to the emirate’s economy.

He is steering various new strategic programmes developed by the Council to consolidate the local media sector’s emergence as a regional and international benchmark for excellence, in line with the leadership’s vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live, work, visit and invest.

Proponent of sporting excellence

Sheikh Ahmedis an ardent proponent of raising sporting excellence in the UAE and enhancing the role of sports in the lives of citizens. As President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), he has played an important role in promoting the growth of the Olympic movement in the country and expanding the world-class infrastructure base and support systems necessary to foster sporting achievements.

As Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid AI Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Sheikh Ahmed has introduced diverse programmes to advance the leadership’s goal of transforming Dubai into a leading knowledge-based economy and establish the city as a hub for research, innovation and talent. He is at the forefront of Dubai’s efforts to empower younger generations to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive as future leaders and innovators.

Sheikh Ahmed is also the Chairman of the UAE Falcons Federation and the Dubai Camel Racing Club, roles in which he has been instrumental in preserving and revitalising the ancient Emirati sports of falconry and camel racing.

He is a Member of the Dubai Council and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Education and hobbies

Sheikh Ahmed completed his high school education at the Rashid Private School, Dubai.