Abu Dhabi: Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, has issued a decision setting up a moon-sighting committee to detect the beginning of the month of Shawwal, which will mark the end of Ramadan and start of Eid al-Fitr.

The committee will hold a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of the Justice Minister along with a number of senior officials, after Maghrib prayer on Friday, May 22 (29th Ramadan 1441 H). The virtual meeting will be carried out in line with the precautionary measures set by the UAE to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.