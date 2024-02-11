The President said the UAE continues its efforts to promote cooperation between world governments, stemming from the belief that current challenges can only be navigated through joint efforts and a collective commitment to unified visions that will see the world to a safer, more prosperous future.

“The World Governments Summit is the UAE’s responsible invitation to the whole world, to join the dialogue, share knowledge and invest in new ideas and creative energies that are capable of creating innovative solutions to development challenges, and meet peoples’ expectations of a good life and a better future,” he said.

The UAE Vice-President noted that the WGS has transformed, over its life span of 11 years, into a unique global forum that generates inspiring ideas, celebrates success stories and highlights the knowledge-based aspects of government work.

“The UAE believes that real governments are capable of translating people’s ambitions into a sustainable reality. When government work is afflicted with stalling and procrastination, when it is dependent on happenstance, these are signs of the end of development, and the end of human civilization itself. When governments fail to deliver their mission of leading and enacting change, they waive their entitlement to the present and the future; they retire from life,” he said.

WGS will host 110 interactive dialogues and sessions with over 200 prominent speakers, including presidents, ministers, and visionaries, alongside 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions welcoming over 300 ministers and an elite group of Nobel laureates.

25 strategic reports

The summit is set to launch around 25 strategic reports in collaboration with think tanks, academic and research bodies addressing global trends across key sectors. Additionally, 15 global forums focusing on strategising and future planning in vital sectors will be organised in partnership with international organisations and world tech companies to address challenges across the world.

A host of panel discussions and dialogues will be held during the Summit, including roundtables bringing together heads of state, officials, thought leaders and representatives of international organisations and the private sector, all working together to boost cooperation and identify solutions to future challenges.

A number of high-level ministerial meetings are also planned during the event, including Arab finance ministers meeting; a meeting of energy ministers and a meeting of ministers involved in sustainable development.