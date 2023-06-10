Istanbul: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived on Saturday in Istanbul on a working visit to Turkey.
Sheikh Mohammed was welcomed upon his arrival by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The two leaders will hold talks later to discuss opportunities for strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, with a focus on further enhancing economic cooperation and supporting regional stability.
Hakan Fidan, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs and a number of ministers and senior officials were also present as the UAE president received an honour guard.
The UAE President is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.