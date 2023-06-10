ABU DHABI: The UAE and Turkey remain steadfast in their efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with the support of the leadership of the two countries.

Affirming their significance in driving comprehensive development in both countries, UAE-Turkey ties promote opportunities for prosperity in the region and achieving peace and stability for people.

Relations with Turkey are of great importance to the UAE, and stem from its strategy to strengthen partnerships and expand relations with various friendly countries.

The UAE is strengthening bridges of cooperation with Turkey in all fields, given the latter’s regional and global presence and importance.

Official visits

The official visits and meetings between the leadership of the two countries reflect the depth of the Emirati-Turkish relations.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Turkey on November 24, 2021, while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey visited the UAE on February 14, 2022.

Sheikh Mohamed with Erdogan. Image Credit: WAM

Additionally, the two presidents held a summit remotely in last March, during which they witnessed the signing ceremony of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Turkey.

The ongoing visit of Sheikh Mohamed to Turkey marks a new phase in the process of consolidating bilateral relations between the two countries, based on mutual understanding and respect, as the two countries move forward in their plans to enhance joint cooperation in various fields.

The official visits of the leaders of the UAE to Turkey have always been highly appreciated by officials and people alike. The historic visit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to Turkey in 1984 was welcomed with unparalleled hospitality. The media at the time paid due attention to the visit, and its details were on the front pages of major Turkish newspapers.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on 1st April, 1977, UAE-Turkey ties have witnessed great development, especially after the opening of the Turkish embassy in Abu Dhabi in 1979, the opening of the UAE embassy in Ankara in 1983, and then the opening of the UAE’s Consulate General in Istanbul in 1989.

Agreements

The UAE and the Republic of Turkey have signed dozens of strategic agreements and MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation in economic, security, environmental, technological fields, among others.

On November 24, 2021, the two countries signed a number of agreements and MoUs, which included an MoU between the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in the UAE and the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) in Turkey; a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Ports Company (ADPC) and the Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF); a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Holding Company and the TWF; a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Holding Company and the Investment Bureau of Turkey; an MoU between the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Borsa Istanbul; an MoU for exchanging information in banking sector between the Central Bank of the UAE and the Central Bank of Turkey; an agreement for joint administrative cooperation in Customs Affairs between the UAE and Turkey; an MoU in the field of energy; and an MoU in the environmental sector.

On February 14 2022, the two countries witnessed the exchange of 13 cooperation agreements, memoranda of understanding and protocols that are aimed at strengthening cooperation and expanding partnerships between the two countries in several fields, including investment, health, agriculture, transportation, industries, advanced technologies, climate action, culture, youth, and others.

Flags of two countries in Istanbul. Image Credit: WAM

Economy & jobs

The economic aspect is one of the most important pillars of the growing cooperation between the two countries, as the strong economic relations between the UAE and Turkey date back to the establishment of the UAE and have continued to develop over the years.

In 1984, the two countries signed an Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement, followed by several agreements that strengthened economic and trade cooperation, leading to the signing of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) last March. It is expected that the CEPA will contribute to increasing non-oil intra-trade to $40 billion within five years, as well as create 25,000 new job opportunities by 2031, and increase UAE exports to Turkey by 21.7 percent.

The total non-oil trade between the UAE and Turkey reached nearly $19 billion in 2022, an increase of 40 per cent from 2021 and 112 per cent from 2020, making Turkey the fastest growing partner among the top 10 trade partners of the UAE.

In November 2021, the UAE announced the establishment of a $10 billion investment fund in Turkey, focusing on strategic investments, most notably in the logistics sectors, including energy, health and food.

Solidarity

Operation Gallant Knight 2, launched by the UAE following the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey on February 5, 2023, embodied the strong UAE-Turkey relations, as the UAE sent medical, relief and food supplies, research teams and vehicles equipped with rubble removal equipment, medical teams, and established a field hospital to treat the injured in two provinces.

On April 27, Erdogan bestowed State Medal for Sacrifice on ‘Operation Gallant Knight 2’ team, in honour of the UAE’s efforts in search and rescue work in the earthquake-hit areas.

Culture

The UAE-Turkey cultural relations are built on their rich and inspiring cultural history and literary traditions. To enhance these ties, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the cultural field in February 2022.

Recently, the two countries have witnessed growing cultural collaboration, which was reflected by Turkey’s participation as the Guest of Honour in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023, and the remarkable Turkish presence during Expo 2020 Dubai.