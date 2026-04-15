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UAE President issues federal decree granting Abdulla Al Mandous rank of minister

Recognition highlights UAE leadership in climate science

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed
WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree granting Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, Director General of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the rank of Minister.

The recognition highlights the UAE's leadership in climate science, meteorology and advanced weather technologies.

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Dr Al Mandous currently serves as President of the World Meteorological Organization for the 2023–2027 term, having been elected to the prestigious role in June 2023. Prior to this, he represented the UAE as its Permanent Representative to the organisation from 2008, contributing significantly to international cooperation in meteorology and climate science.

A prominent figure in weather modification and climate technology, Dr Al Mandous has led the UAE’s strategic initiatives in rain enhancement, polar research and advanced early warning systems. Under his leadership, the NCM has undergone extensive modernisation, strengthening the nation’s meteorological and seismological infrastructure.

He has also played a central role in developing the Arabian Peninsula Integrated Radar Observing System, while spearheading the establishment of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, reinforcing the country’s position at the forefront of innovative climate solutions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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