Recognition highlights UAE leadership in climate science
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree granting Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, Director General of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the rank of Minister.
The recognition highlights the UAE's leadership in climate science, meteorology and advanced weather technologies.
Dr Al Mandous currently serves as President of the World Meteorological Organization for the 2023–2027 term, having been elected to the prestigious role in June 2023. Prior to this, he represented the UAE as its Permanent Representative to the organisation from 2008, contributing significantly to international cooperation in meteorology and climate science.
A prominent figure in weather modification and climate technology, Dr Al Mandous has led the UAE’s strategic initiatives in rain enhancement, polar research and advanced early warning systems. Under his leadership, the NCM has undergone extensive modernisation, strengthening the nation’s meteorological and seismological infrastructure.
He has also played a central role in developing the Arabian Peninsula Integrated Radar Observing System, while spearheading the establishment of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, reinforcing the country’s position at the forefront of innovative climate solutions.