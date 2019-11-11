20 of its members are women and FNC to convene on Thursday, November 14

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday issued Federal Decree No. 122 of 2019 regarding the formation of members of the Federal National Council, FNC, for the seventeenth legislative Chapter.

The Decree stipulated that the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council will be made up of 40 members representing all emirates of the country, including 20 women constituting 50 per cent of the total members. The FNC was invited to convene on Thursday, 14th November.

The FNC will be made up of 40 members, half of them are elected and the remaining 20 by appointment, and the number of council seats is distributed among the UAE emirates.

The decree includes the names of the members of the Federal National Council 2019 as follows:

Abu Dhabi

Saqr Ghubash Saeed Al Marri, Dr. Ali Rashid Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Hawwa' Saeed Salim Al Dhahaak Al Mansouri, Khalfan Rashid Al Nayli Al Shamsi, Suhail Nukhairah Suhail Al Affari; Moaza Mohammed Saeed Al Amri, Mira Sultan Nasser Mohammed Al Suwaidi and Naema Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Mansouri.

Dubai

Osama Ahmad Abdullah Al Sha'far, Hamad Ahmad Sultan Al Rahoumi, Jameela Ahmed Mohammed bin Omair Al Muhairi; Sarah Mohammed Amin Filknaz, Dr. Tariq Humaid Mohammed Mattar Al Tayer; Dirar Humaid Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Aysha Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla, and Mariam Majed Khalfan bin Thania.

Sharjah

Humaid Ali Al Abbar Al Shamsi, Shaza Saeed Ali Al Naqbi, Aysha Reda Hussain Al Bayraq, Obaid Khalfan Obaid Al Ghoul, Adnan Hamad Mohammed Al Hammadi, and Kifah Mohammed Nasser Al Shahsi Al Zaabi.

Ras Al Khaimah

Ahmed Abdullah Mohammed Al Shihhi, Saeed Rashid Abdullah Al Abdi, Sumaiya Abdullah Salim bin Hareb Al Suwaidi, Naema Abdullah Saeed Al Sharhan, Dr. Nidal Mohammed bin Shirbak Al Tunaiji, and Yousef Abdullah Batran Al Shihhi

Ajman

Ahmad Hamad Abu Shihab Al Suwaidi; Afra'a Bakhit Saif bin Hindi Al Olayli; Marwan Obaid Ali Muhairi, and Hind Humaid bin Hindi Al Olayli

Umm Al Qaiwain

Aysha Rahid Sultan Leteem Al Ali, Athra Hassan Humaid bin Rakkad, Ali Jassim Ahmed Jassim Al Ali, and Mohammed Issa Obaid Al Kashef.

Fujairah

Dr. Sheikha Obaid Khaleef Al Tunaiji, Sabreen Hasan Saeed Al Yamahi; Mohammed Ahmad Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, and Nasser Mohammed Humaid Khamis Al Yamahi

Five federal authorities